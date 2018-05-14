FOX Reveals Troy Aikman, Joe Buck As ‘Thursday Night Football’ Announcers

Photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images

Football fans will hear familiar voices on Thursday nights this season.

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will announce “Thursday Night Football” games in 2018, FOX Sports president Eric Shanks revealed Monday, according to Sports Business Journal’s John Ourand. Buck and Aikman, FOX Sports’ top football-announcing team, also will continue to call some games on Sundays

“They will call all the doubleheader games, as well as the Thursday games,” Shanks said, per Ourand.

FOX had explored hiring a new set of announcers for its first season of “TNF” games, with Jason Witten and Peyton Manning among the network’s rumored targets. But Manning reportedly rejected FOX’s overtures, and ESPN hired Witten as its lead analyst on “Monday Night Football” broadcasts.

So FOX will put Buck and Aikman on extra duty this season, to the delight of some and chagrin of others.