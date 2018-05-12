Giant Snake Delays Minor League Game In Texas, Terrorizes Groundskeepers

You’ve heard of cats, squirrels and even people running around in outfields, but have you ever heard of a snake break?

Friday night’s Minor League Baseball game between the San Antonio Missions and the visiting Frisco RoughRiders was delayed in the eighth inning after a snake slithered into center field. The Wolff Stadium groundskeepers eventually captured and removed the snake, but not before the creepy critter sent them scattering in terror.

Watch the carnage unfold in the video below:

🐍🐍 on a field!!! Everyone and Everything is coming to the 🐺to watch the Red Hot🔥 Missions. #Jalapenos&Cats&SnakesOhMy pic.twitter.com/MTpyAnnGdE — San Antonio Missions (@missionsmilb) May 12, 2018

That’s the stuff of nightmares.

The Missions, who are the Double-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, might have an animal control problem. Thursday night’s game between Frisco and San Antonio was delayed when a slightly cuter creature took up residents in the outfield.

Now, back to the snake.

Details surrounding Friday night’s fiasco are a bit tough to come by. However, commenters on the Missions’ Facebook page claim the reptile was a Texas rat snake (others claim it was an Eastern indigo snake), and that it was killed and dumped outside of the park.

“Not sure why the guy tried to hit it,” Alfred Rodriguez wrote. “Almost got bit because of it. Too bad it died. Saw it in the street.”

Others were appalled at how the groundskeepers handled the situation.

“Please get training on how to catch and release snakes without harming them or yourselves,” Medrith Loe wrote. “There was no reason to take a whack at it. And if it is true that it died-and was deposited in the street?? That is shameful behavior.”

In any event, there are no positives that can be taken out of this situation. One simply must hope that a snake never finds its way into Wolff Stadium again.

As for the game, the Missions wound up securing a 5-4 victory over the RoughRiders.