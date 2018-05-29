Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Final Pregame Ceremony Was Absurdly Spectacular

You knew Vegas was going to put on a show. But Sin City may have outdone itself this time.

The Golden Knights hosted the Washington Capitals on Monday night for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final, which means a national television audience got to witness one of the club’s lavish, completely over-the-top pregame ceremonies.

Perhaps knowing spotlight was on them, the folks at T-Mobile Arena went all out.

Here’s the ridiculous 4-plus-minute show, which felt like a cross between an Olympic opening ceremony and a Cirque du Soleil act:

Nothing like a Golden Knight warding off some evil Capitals henchmen to get you fired up for playoff hockey.

The arena had one more trick up its sleeve, as legendary boxing ring announcer Michael Buffer came out to introduce both teams after dropping his trademark line, “Let’s get ready to rumble!”

Oh, and all of this was after Lil Jon’s pregame concert.

The party started early with @LilJon, who fired things up for a raucous crowd in Las Vegas. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/IsfahUbGts — NHL (@NHL) May 29, 2018

The entertainment didn’t stop when the puck dropped, either. Game 1 featured a Stanley Cup Final record four lead changes, with Vegas finally prevailing 6-4 after scoring three consecutive goals in the third period.

Washington will attempt to even the series Wednesday night in Game 2 — where all bets are off for T-Mobile Arena’s second pregame show act.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images