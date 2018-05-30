Golden Knights Vs. Capitals Game 2 Odds: Betting Spread For Stanley Cup Final

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights are three wins away from becoming the first expansion team in NHL, NBA, MLB or NFL history to win a championship in its first season.

Vegas is hoping to take another step in its title quest Wednesday night when the Knights host the Washington Capitals at T-Mobile Arena for Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final.

The Golden Knights won a thrilling Game 1 6-4, and oddsmakers like Vegas’ chances of protecting home ice in the next chapter of this series.

Here’s the important betting information for Capitals vs. Golden Knights Game 2, courtesy of OddsShark.

Spread: VGK -1.5

Moneyline: WSH +136, VGK -150

Over/under: 5.5