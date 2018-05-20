Golden Knights Vs. Jets Game 5 Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Final Online

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images

In what was almost unfathomable at the beginning of the season, the Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from going to the Stanley Cup Final.

It would be a remarkable accomplishment to reach the Cup Final as an expansion team, but the Jets won’t make it easy for the Knights. Winnipeg had the best home record in the NHL this season, and you can bet the raucous Jets crowd will give them an emotional lift throughout the game.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Golden Knights Game 5 online:

When: Sunday, May 20 at 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live