NHL

Golden Knights Vs. Jets Game 5 Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Final Online

by on Sun, May 20, 2018 at 12:23PM
Vegas Golden Knights left wing Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports Images

In what was almost unfathomable at the beginning of the season, the Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from going to the Stanley Cup Final.

It would be a remarkable accomplishment to reach the Cup Final as an expansion team, but the Jets won’t make it easy for the Knights. Winnipeg had the best home record in the NHL this season, and you can bet the raucous Jets crowd will give them an emotional lift throughout the game.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Golden Knights Game 5 online:

When: Sunday, May 20 at 3 p.m. ET
Live StreamNBC Sports Live

