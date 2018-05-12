Golden Knights Vs. Jets Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 1 Online

Photo via John Hefti/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Vegas Golden Knights’ improbable run continues.

Playing in their first season in the NHL, the Knights have made it to the Western Conference final and will meet the Central Division powerhouse Winnipeg Jets for the right to play in the Stanley Cup final, with Game 1 taking place Saturday at Bell MTS Centre.

While the Knights obviously have looked sharp this season, the Jets have plenty of skill while playing a heavy game, and are sure to be a tough customer.

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights-Jets Game 1:

When: Saturday, May 12 at 7 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports