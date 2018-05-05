Golden Knights Vs. Sharks Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 5 Online

Photo via Stephen R. Sylvanie/USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to put the San Jose Sharks’ back against the wall and keep their improbable run going Friday night at T-Mobile Arena.

The two sides’ second-round Stanley Cup playoff matchup is locked at two games apiece, as the Sharks, a perennial contender, look to head back home with a 3-2 lead. Conversely, the Knights are looking to use their well-known home ice advantage to their favor and give themselves some breathing room.

Here’s how to watch Golden Knights vs. Sharks 5 online:

When: Friday, May 4, at 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live