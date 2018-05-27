Greatest Day In Motorsports: How To Watch Monaco GP, Indy 500, Coca-Cola 600

Photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images

If you’re a racing fan, then Sunday is the day for you.

An incredible day in motorsports kicks off Sunday morning with the Formula One Monaco Grand Prix, which might be the most aesthetically pleasing race on Earth. Next up will be the 2018 Indianapolis 500, which will mark Danica Patrick’s final professional race.

Finally, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers will compete at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Coca-Cola 600 — perhaps the biggest race on the NASCAR calendar not named the Daytona 500.

To make things even better, each race is spaced out just enough so that you can watch every lap.

Here’s how you can watch “The Greatest Day In Motorsports”:

MONACO GP

When: Sunday, May 27, at 9 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

INDY 500

When: Sunday, May 27, at 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Live Stream: WatchESPN

COCA-COLA 600

When:Sunday, May 27, at 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live Stream: FOX Sports GO