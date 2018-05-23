‘Gronkowski’ The Horse To Run At Belmont Stakes 2018 With These Odds

Photo via Nicole Sweet/USA TODAY Sports Images

“Gronkowski” is a long-shot to outrun the rest of the field at the 2018 Belmont Stakes.

The horse, which is named after and part-owned by the New England Patriots tight end, will run June 9 at this year’s Belmont Stakes. Oddshark.com offers 69-1 opening odds on “Gronkowski” winning at Belmont Park.

“Gronkowski” missed the Kentucky Derby last month due to illness, but he’ll try to make his mark by winning the second of the three Triple Crown races. The 3-year-old colt will have to outrun Kentucky Derby winner Justify and bear the burden of a host of teenage jokes about his odds in order to do so.