Hanley Ramirez Botches Congratulatory Tweet To David Price After Red Sox’s Win

Photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images

Hanley Ramirez has been active on Twitter this season after Boston Red Sox victories.

And Thursday night was no exception.

Boston defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 at Fenway Park behind a solid, 95-pitch complete game from David Price, giving the Red Sox their best 44-game start since 2007.

After the victory, Ramirez took to Twitter to show his excitement for the win, along with some praise for Price and J.D. Martinez, who had a two-run homer in the first inning.

There was just one problem.

DP14 was muy bueno tonight 👊🏽 and we’re getting our crushing mojo back. Not that JD ever loses his #justdingers #DirtyWatahhhhhhh — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) May 18, 2018

Fans were quick to point out that Price sports No. 24, not 14. But Ramirez fixed the typo and threw in an added emoji.

No worries, Hanley.