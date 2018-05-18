Boston Red Sox

Hanley Ramirez Botches Congratulatory Tweet To David Price After Red Sox’s Win

by on Thu, May 17, 2018 at 11:13PM
Boston Red Sox First Baseman Hanley Ramirez

Photo via Kevin Sousa/USA TODAY Sports Images

Hanley Ramirez has been active on Twitter this season after Boston Red Sox victories.

And Thursday night was no exception.

Boston defeated the Baltimore Orioles 6-2 at Fenway Park behind a solid, 95-pitch complete game from David Price, giving the Red Sox their best 44-game start since 2007.

After the victory, Ramirez took to Twitter to show his excitement for the win, along with some praise for Price and J.D. Martinez, who had a two-run homer in the first inning.

There was just one problem.

Fans were quick to point out that Price sports No. 24, not 14. But Ramirez fixed the typo and threw in an added emoji.

No worries, Hanley.

