Hanley Ramirez Thanks Red Sox Nation In Parting Message After His DFA

Photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images

Hanley Ramirez likely will maintain his current baseball citizenship when he moves on.

The Boston Red Sox designated hitter thanked Red Sox Nation on Friday via Twitter following the team’s decision to designate him for assignment.

Thank you #RedSoxNation. It’s been real. Love you always🙏🏽 — Hanley Ramirez ⚾️ (@HanleyRamirez) May 25, 2018

The Red Sox DFA’ed Ramirez in order to facilitate Dustin Pedroia’s return from a knee injury.

Ramirez has been mired in a slump, hitting just .196 over his last 25 games. The Red Sox now have seven days to trade him or else they must release him and pay the remainder of his contract.

While Ramirez faces an uncertain future, he appears set to remember his two stints in Boston and countless interactions with fans fondly.