Head To Fenway Johnnies For Red Sox Vs. Orioles, Budweiser Question Of The Week

The Boston Red Sox host the Baltimore Orioles this weekend in a four-game set between American League East rivals, and NESN is here to help fans enjoy the series.

Budweiser and NESN will host a Red Sox watch party from 5-7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 18 at Fenway Johnnies. Fans 21 and older also will have a chance to answer the Friday Night Question of the Week at the party.

Drew Pomeranz will pitch for the Sox, as they look to build on Thursday night’s win over the Orioles.