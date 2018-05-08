Here Are The Best Jokes Twitter Made About Tom Brady’s Met Gala Outfit

Photo via Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports Images

You didn’t think the internet would let Tom Brady off the hook for this one, did you?

The New England Patriots quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, appeared at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday night at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art. This isn’t the first time the power couple has attended the star-studded event, but they drew quite the attention to themselves this year.

Well, mostly Brady. Because he wore this:

Is that an NFL quarterback or a Bond villain?

The internet, of course, had a lot more jokes about Brady’s outfit (including that one). Here’s a handy roundup:

@minakimes: “tom brady looks like he’s about to ask a room full of people to suspend their disbelief and believe in the power of magic just for one night”

@BillBarnwell: “Here, Gisele Bündchen wearing Alexander McQueen and Tom Brady wearing Steven Seagal”

@Popehat: “Tom Brady almost didn’t come to the gala because one of his tigers is sick”

@Atom_Murray: “Tom Brady is dressed like Blade is about to slay him and the rest of the Vampire High Council. #MetGala”

@HollyAnderson: “did not know Cobra Kai had an online MBA program, respect”

And our personal favorite:

@ClueHeywood: “Tom Brady look like the accountant for a mariachi band”

Solid showing, everyone.

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his girlfriend, Ricki Noel Lander, also posed for cameras — in a bit more traditional attire.