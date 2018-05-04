Here’s Ben Simmons’ Excuse For 1-Point Game In Sixers Vs. Celtics

Photo via Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports Images

Was Ben Simmons’ mind playing tricks on him at an inopportune time?

The Philadelphia 76ers guard blames his mindset for his poor performance against the Boston Celtics on Thursday in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series. Simmons scored just one point in 31 minutes in Philadelphia’s 108-103 to the Boston Celtics, marking the first time he has failed to score a field goal in his 87-game NBA career.

Here’s Simmons excuse for his awful performance in Game 2.

“I think it was mainly what I did to myself,” Simmons said afterward, per ESPN Ian Begley. “Mentally, I was thinking too much, overthinking the plays. Wasn’t just out there, flowing, playing the way that I play, which is free.

“I think, obviously, (the Celtics) have a game plan, I know what their game plan is, and I’ve got to play my game.”

The Celtics played physically against Simmons, but he doesn’t believe their approach factored into his Game 2 stinker.

“I think the way the Heat played (in the first round), it was nothing compared to the Celtics,” he said. “Physically, the Heat were on another level.”

Simmons sounds ready to leave Game 2 in the past, as the series shifts to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4.

“I’m going to have bad games; it happens,” he said. “Obviously, it’s not the perfect timing. But we’re headed home now.”