Here’s ESPN’s New ‘Monday Night Football’ Crew; Jason Witten Features

“Monday Night Football” will begin anew in September.

ESPN on Thursday unveiled its new team of announcers for next season’s MNF broadcasts. Recently retired Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten headlines the new team, which also will include Joe Tessitore, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland and Lisa Salters.

Tessitore will handle play-by-play duties, with Witten joining him in the broadcast booth as an analyst. McFarland will serve as the first field-level sideline analyst in MNF history, while Salters will be the sideline reporter.

“Our new Monday Night Football team shares a passion and respect for the game that will be evident to fans,” ESPN senior vice president for event and studio production Stephanie Druley said in a stament. “Joe brings an unrivaled excitement to each broadcast through his play-by-play style. Jason leaves the game with the respect of the entire league. His knowledge and insight will quickly make him one of the most respected analysts in football. Booger’s ability to share candid opinions and insightful observations has made him one of our best analysts. Together, with Lisa, our Emmy-nominated reporter, this team will deliver a fantastic broadcast.We are thrilled to introduce this new team to fans as we begin the latest chapter in MNF’s storied history.”

The new-look MNF team will debut Sept. 10 when the Oakland Raiders host the Los Angeles Rams.