Here’s How Stephen Curry Feels About Chris Paul’s Revenge Shimmy Dance

Photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images

Chris Paul exacted revenge Thursday night in Game 5 of the Western Conference finals.

Not only did the Houston Rockets outlast the Golden State Warriors 98-94 to take a 3-2 series lead. But the Rockets point guard also pulled a shimmy after drilling a 3-pointer in the third quarter, an obvious act of retribution for Warriors star Stephen Curry dancing up the court in Golden State’s Game 3 win.

So, how does Curry feel about this?

He took Paul’s shoulder wiggle in stride in the moment and had an appropriate response when asked about it after the game.

“It was well-deserved. It was a tough shot,” Curry told reporters. “If you can shimmy on somebody else, you’ve got to be all right getting shimmied on. So I’ll keep shimmying, and maybe he will, too.”

Paul later left the game with a hamstring injury, creating some question about his availability for Saturday’s Game 6 at Oracle Arena. But the Rockets are one win away from advancing to the NBA Finals, and the world now knows Curry isn’t the only one with some slick moves.