LiAngelo Ball Names Biggest ‘Priority’ For NBA Draft, His Basketball Career

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

LiAngelo Ball can’t call his own shots in the NBA, but that won’t stop him from trying.

The middle of the three Ball brothers reiterated his desire to play for the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday in an interview with ESPN LA 710, according to Bleacher Report’s Joseph Zucker. Ball hopes to play alongside his older brother, Lakers point guard Lonzo Ball, but realizes he’ll have to begin his NBA career with whichever team selects him.

“Lakers is my priority, for sure,” LiAngelo told ESPN LA. “I want to play with my brother. Ever since I played with Zo, we went undefeated. Same thing will happen when we get older. We’re just going to get stronger and faster and better feel for the game. It will be a good outcome. … I’m willing to play for other teams. That’s fine if they pick me. My priority is the Lakers. I just want to play with my brother.”

The 2018 NBA Draft will be held on June 21.

Ball has declared for the NBA Draft, but his chances of being selected aren’t thought to be good. He wasn’t highly touted in high school, didn’t play a game before withdrawing from UCLA and averaged 12.6 points, 2.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 14 games for BC Prienai during his recent stint in the the Lithuanian Basketball League. The NBA Draft combine didn’t invite Ball, but he still might work out individually for interested teams.

The Lakers own the 25th and 47th overall picks. While Ball doesn’t appear on most mock-draft boards, the Lakers still can make headlines by surprisingly selecting him.