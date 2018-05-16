Here’s Tristan Thompson’s Reaction To Marcus Morris Screaming In His Face

Marcus Smart vs. J.R. Smith wasn’t the only fight on the TD Garden card Tuesday night.

A chippy Eastern Conference finals Game 2 got more intense in the third quarter when Boston Celtics forward Marcus Morris scored a hoop and harm on Cleveland Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson — then screamed right in Thompson’s face.

Marcus Morris let Tristan know 😤 pic.twitter.com/uBA8PPfhze — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 16, 2018

As you’d imagine, Thompson didn’t appreciate Morris’ earful, and the two continued jawing at each other before being hit with double technical fouls.

The Cavs big man was asked after the game if Morris said anything to him specifically that set him off.

“Does it matter?” Thompson responded. “I’m not a chatty patty, so you can ask him that. I don’t — that s— doesn’t matter to me.”

You heard it here first: Thompson is no “chatty patty.”

What he is, though, is the internet’s latest favorite meme; a screenshot of Morris barking at Thompson quickly went viral and included plenty of Khloe Kardashian jokes.

KHLOE DESERVES BETTER pic.twitter.com/B6NKHZHcb7 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 16, 2018

Morris, meanwhile, insisted he was just yelling “and-one” after making the bucket. The C’s forward also thought that sequence was the turning point in a huge second half that powered Boston to a 107-94 win.

“I tried to get the crowd into it, man. Get it going,” Morris said, via MassLive.com. “I think that’s what changed in the third quarter. I think our energy went through the roof, and it was hard (for the Cavs) to come back from that.”

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images