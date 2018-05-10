Here’s What Meek Mill Told Gucci Mane About Robert Kraft At Celtics Game

Photo via Instagram/New England Patriots

There was a star-studded trio sitting courtside for Game 2 of the Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers Eastern Conference semifinals series.

Robert Kraft was in attendance, sitting in his usual TD Garden seats, and the New England Patriots owner was joined by Philadelphia’s own Meek Mill, as well as Gucci Mane.

As the three were seen chatting during the game, many were wondering what possibly the two emcees and longtime Patriots owner could be talking about. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Meek provided that answer.

“I was telling Gucci, ‘Robert a real dude, man,’ ” Mill told SI. “He came to visit me in jail. He spoke out for me. He has a lot of influence … He’s the real deal.”

Although unexpected, Meek clearly has found a true friend in Kraft.