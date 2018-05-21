Here’s Where Colin Cowherd Ranks Kyrie Irving Among Top NBA Players

The Boston Celtics are two wins away from the NBA Finals, but can you imagine if Kyrie Irving still was healthy and active?

Irving was putting together a fantastic first season with the Celtics before it was derailed to a season-ending knee injury. In 60 games, the star point guard averaged 24.4 points per game and helped the C’s stake claim as one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference.

But despite Irving being out of action, Colin Cowherd hasn’t forgotten the 26-year-old as one of the premier players in the league. During Monday’s edition of “The Herd” on FOX Sports 1, Cowherd ranked Irving as the ninth-best player in the NBA.

Here’s Cowherd’s full list:

The Top 10 basketball players in the world according to @ColinCowherd pic.twitter.com/hDArNkQ3iG — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 21, 2018

Not too far down the list of best NBA players is Gordon Hayward, so when both players return from injury next season, the Celtics will be in great position to add a banner to the TD Garden rafters.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Rempel/USA TODAY Sports