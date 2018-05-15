Here’s Where Colin Cowherd Ranks Patriots Among Top 10 NFL Rosters

The Patriots are expected to be legitimate Super Bowl contenders once again in the 2018 season, but is New England’s roster the best in the NFL?

Colin Cowherd doesn’t think so. In fact, the FOX Sports 1 host doesn’t even believe the Patriots have a top-five roster.

During Tuesday’s edition of “The Herd” on FS1, Cowherd listed his top 10 NFL rosters, with the Patriots coming in at No. 10. Cowherd did issue a disclaimer that a great roster doesn’t necessarily translate into a great team, but his decision likely will ruffle New England fans’ feathers nonetheless.

Here’s Cowherd’s full list and explanation:

1. Eagles

2. Chargers

3. Vikings

4. Rams

5. Steelers@ColinCowherd ranks the Top 10 rosters in the NFL pic.twitter.com/4u51852ThZ — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) May 15, 2018

The Patriots did lose a handful of high-profile players over the offseason in Nate Solder, Malcolm Butler, Dion Lewis and Danny Amendola. That said, they’re expected to welcome back a number of players who missed ample time with injury in the 2017 season. New England’s roster might not be as star-studded as others around the league, but that shouldn’t prevent the Pats from making a run at the Lombardi Trophy in the upcoming season.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports