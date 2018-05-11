Here’s Why Red Sox Slugger J.D. Martinez Can Hit For Both Average, Power

When J.D. Martinez signed with the Boston Red Sox, it was no secret that he could hit the ball a mile.

But in addition to the power, Martinez also is a tremendous hitter for average, and that has been quite clear so far this season. The slugger leads the Sox in hits, while posting a .348 average entering Friday.

To hear Jonny Gomes explain why Martinez does so well hitting for both average and power, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch” video above, presented by Mens Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images