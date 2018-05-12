How Alex Cora Wants Jackie Bradley Jr. To Approach Hitting Amid Slump

There’s no two ways about it: Jackie Bradley Jr. is strugging at the plate.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder currently owns a .173 batting average on the season and only has collected four hits in his last 30 at-bats.

After sitting out Boston’s last three contests, JBJ returns to the lineup for Saturday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Prior to the matchup, manager Alex Cora explained the mindset he wants Bradley to have in the batter’s box.

To hear Cora’s comments, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports