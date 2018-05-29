How Cavs Winning NBA Finals Could Cost Browns Safety Millions Of Dollars

Photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images

Cleveland Browns safety Damarious Randall made a potentially expensive promise Monday night.

Randall, who’s apparently a Golden State Warriors fan, told folks on Twitter he’d buy a jersey for anyone who retweeted a tweet if the Cleveland Cavaliers win the NBA Finals.

If the Cleveland Cavaliers win the 2018 NBA finals I’ll buy everyone who retweet’s this a jersey… — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 29, 2018

The Cavs are big underdogs in their series against the Warriors, but this is a bold promise, even if you ignore the fact that Randall is poking the bear by openly rooting against a Cleveland team while playing for the Browns.

I’m glad the Cavs made it to the finals so I can watch Curry light that bitch up Game 3 & 4 😂😂🤷🏾‍♂️ — Damarious Randall (@RandallTime) May 28, 2018

As of Tuesday morning, Randall’s tweet had almost 100,000 retweets. With jerseys going for $99.99 on NFL Shop, that would put Randall on the hook for roughly $10 million, which could be problematic seeing as how the 25-year-old is slated to earn a base salary of just over $1 million this season.

Of course, we’re sure he gets a pretty good discount. And no one would blame Randall, who was acquired in an offseason trade with the Green Bay Packers, if he started to have second thoughts. But the 2015 first-round pick instead doubled down when a fan suggested there was no way he’d honor his promise if the Cavs pulled off the upset.

Now that’s confidence.