How Drew Bledsoe Feels About Resurgence Into Boston Sports Spotlight

After a nearly two-decade hiatus, Drew Bledsoe somewhat has become the talk of the town in Boston.

Bledsoe, who quarterbacked the New England Patriots from 1993 to 2001, has experienced a fandom resurgence in Beantown thanks to an unlikely source.

In what started with an unintentional name flub, a developing friendship between Celtics guard Terry Rozier and Bledsoe has become one of the most entertaining storylines in Boston’s current postseason run. We’ve seen Rozier rock Bledsoe’s old Patriots jersey, Bledsoe provide a pump-up video at TD Garden and a number of friendly social media exchanges.

While Rozier is in the midst of his first season as a Boston fan favorite, Bledsoe is reliving his glory days of sorts. In a recent interview with The Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach, the former Patriots QB described what the past few weeks have been like for him.

“It is kind of cool,” Bledsoe told Himmelsbach. “I’m just glad those jerseys hadn’t gone in the rag pile. I’m glad people still had them in their closets instead of tossing them out.

“So it is cool, man. I always feel really appreciated when I come back to Boston. It’s really fun to come back and I have a lot of friends and fans out there.”

Bledsoe certainly will receive a warm Boston welcome Wednesday night, as he’ll be attending the Celtics’ Game 5 matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden.