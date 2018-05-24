How Much Blame Should Eduardo Nunez Take For Blunder At Home Plate?

There was an interesting play at the plate for the Boston Red Sox during Wednesday’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eduardo Nunez was tagged out at home after he elected to not slide costing the team a run. Fortunately for Boston, it didn’t impact the outcome of the game as the Red Sox put together a three-run ninth inning to beat the Rays 4-1.

NESN’s Adam Pellerin, Lenny DiNardo and Steve Lyons discuss who’s to blame for the blunder, Nunez or Christian Vazquez — who didn’t give any indication to his teammate to hit the dirt.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images