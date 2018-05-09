If We All Shared Zdeno Chara’s Social Media Philosophy, Life Would Be Better

Photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images

BOSTON — Don’t expect Zdeno Chara to start documenting every single thing he does this summer on Instagram, but the Bruins captain isn’t going into social media hibernation, either.

One of the more interesting developments of the 2017-18 Bruins season was the big defenseman’s foray into Instagram. As Chara explained in his very first Instagram post, he sees the social media sharing as a way to “spread the right message by honoring the important aspects of life,” while also promoting the ideas of “giving, sharing, motivating and helping people from all walks of life.”

On the ice, Chara is the NHL’s biggest players and when provoked, he’s also one of the meanest. Off the ice, as his Instagram has revealed, he’s thoughtful, kind and thankful. So while Chara probably won’t be posting over-the-top vacation pics, he’ll still be checking in when he feels he can make a difference.

“I’m not in a pressure to (say) ‘I haven’t done any posts for three days, four days, I have to do something just to do it and I’m going to do something,'” Chara said Wednesday at Bruins breakup day. “I only do it when I feel it’s right and when I can contribute to the society by either motivating or giving something back.”

In a world that’s self-absorbed by nature, Chara says he’s using the platform to help others.

“It’s not about me. It’s about other people. Hopefully, I can help motivate and make it more positive for people to go about their lives or their days.”