Is LeBron James Or Michael Jordan The GOAT? Paul Pierce Weighs In

With every impressive playoff performance LeBron James tallies, the debate over who is the greatest basketball player of all-time intensifies.

So with everyone from Skip Bayless to Scottie Pippen giving their LeBron vs. Michael Jordan takes, it was time for people to hear from The Truth.

Paul Pierce went on “Sports Illustrated TV” with Baron Davis and discussed the evergreen debate over who the best No.23 is.

And Pierce’s answer shouldn’t surprise you.

The Boston Celtics legend waged countless battles against James over the years, but Piece still is riding with His Airness as The GOAT, for one reason — accolades.

Take a listen:

MJ vs. LeBron: Where does NBA legend Paul Pierce land in the debate? pic.twitter.com/GK8uHeqjsr — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) May 21, 2018

All in all, it’s not surprising that Pierce sided with Jordan.

Pierce, Kevin Garnett and the Celtics were rivals with James during the final years of his first stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers and his tenure with the Miami Heat.

The Truth does make a good point about Jordan’s career numbers and overall impact on society, but James’ longevity is almost unparalleled and if he can add another title to his trophy case then he might pull even with Jordan.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images