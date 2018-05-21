Is Skip Bayless Going Overboard With His Anti-Celtics, Pro-Cavs Take?

For the sake of argument, let’s forget Game 3 of the the Eastern Conference finals ever happened.

Now, as honestly as possible, try to answer this question: Are the Cleveland Cavaliers really better than the Boston Celtics?

The Celtics blew doors on the Cavs in Games 1 and 2 at TD Garden, before getting walloped on the road in the game that shall not be mentioned. Even without the services of Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving, Boston has looked more talented and more athletic than Cleveland, as well the more well-coached and defensively superior team. Celtics fans know it, Cavs fans know it — everyone knows it.

Yes, the Cavaliers have LeBron James, who obviously has the ability to render those differences relatively moot. But when both teams are playing at their best, it’s hard to make a case that Cleveland is the better team.

Skip Bayless, however, isn’t sold on Brad Stevens and Co.

“I heard Celtic after Celtic say after (Game .. you know), ‘That wasn’t us.’ Yeah it is, that’s who you are. That’s who you should be,” Bayless said during Monday’s “Undisputed” episode. “I got sick and tired over those three days of hearing commentator after commentator say, ‘The Celtics are just better than Cavaliers.’

“They’re not better.”

This guy.

Bayless obviously is entitled to his opinion. But how can someone look at one poor performance from a team up 2-1 in the conference finals and say “that’s who they are” and “that’s who they should be?”

Sure, maybe the Celtics really aren’t the world-beaters they appeared to be in Games 1 and 2, but saying they “are” and “should be” a team that got blown out is just weird conjecture.

Speaking of “weird,” the NBA as a whole is kind of weird, too. Because for all the ways in which the Celtics are clearly better than the Cavs, James could go totally ballistic and lead his team back to the NBA Finals, because sometimes all you need is one superstar.

That’s basketball.

Thumbnail photo via Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports Images