It’s Ryan Donato Time: Bruce Cassidy Confirms Forward Is In For Game 4

Photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images

Can Ryan Donato be the next Tyler Seguin? The Boston Bruins sure hope so.

Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy confirmed what many expected Friday morning when he announced Donato will draw into the Boston lineup for Game 4 of the second-round Stanley Cup playoffs series against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Friday night.

Cassidy didn’t reveal, however, what line on which the rookie forward would skate. Additionally, the Bruins coach said both Brad Marchand and Jake DeBrusk — who both missed Thursday’s practice — will be in the lineup despite dealing with some “nicks.”

The Bruins are hopeful Donato can give them a spark against a Tampa Bay team that suffocated the Black and Gold in Game 3. After all, it worked out pretty well when the Bruins had to insert Seguin into the lineup against the Lightning back in 2011.