J.D. Martinez Putting Up Impressive Numbers During Torrid Stretch

J.D. Martinez got off to a quiet start for the Boston Red Sox, not in the stats he was putting up but in the chatter surrounding his performance.

Due to the hot starts from outfielder Mookie Betts and shortstop Xander Bogaerts, Martinez was able to go about his business under the radar.

But that’s all in the past.

The Red Sox star outfielder has been on a ridiculous tear of late, hitting .411 with five home runs and 13 RBI over his past 14 games.

Thumbnail photo via Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports Images