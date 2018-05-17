Jackie Bradley Jr. Going Through ‘Process’ To Break Out of Hitting Slump

Jackie Bradley Jr. has had a rough start to the 2018 season.

The Boston Red Sox center fielder is hitting .171 with two homes runs and nine RBIs in 35 games this season. Manager Alec Cora has been giving Bradley some time off recently, in hopes that the 28-year-old can get back on track at the plate.

Bradley is back in the Red Sox’s lineup for Thursday night’s contest against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park, batting ninth and playing center field.

Before the game, Cora explained how Bradley has been working at busting out of his hitting slump, but results might not come immediately.

