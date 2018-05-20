Jalen Rose Believes LeBron James Should Sign With This Team In Free Agency

Photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James has the opportunity to make a career-altering change this summer.

James is expected to opt out of his current contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers and become a free agent come July. While the star forward will have his pick of a number of attractive destinations, one NBA analyst believes there’s a particular team that stands above the rest.

During a Friday appearance on “The Dan Patrick Show,” ESPN’s Jalen Rose explained why he believes James should join the Houston Rockets in the offseason if he does decide to leave Cleveland.

“People are going to speculate Los Angeles, and rightfully so. He has a home out there. Maybe you can put he and Paul George or Boogie Cousins together and do something special,” Rose said, as transcribed by ForTheWin.

But if the Houston Rockets were to lose to the Golden State Warriors, knowing his friendship with Chris Paul – they’re godfathers to each others’ kids and whatnot – I would think that would probably be the place I would go with all things equal. If I was leaving Cleveland.”

At this stage in his career, it’s tough to imagine James signing with a team with no championship aspirations. The Rockets took a major step up in the 2017-18 campaign with the addition of Paul, and mixing in James could put Houston in position to finally get over the hump that is the Warriors.