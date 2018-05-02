Jaylen Brown Update: Celtics Guard Doubtful For Game 2 With Hamstring Injury

Photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Boston Celtics stepped up without Jaylen Brown in Game 1. They may have to do the same in Game 2.

The Celtics guard is doubtful for Thursday night’s second-round NBA playoff series matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden, the team announced Wednesday. Brown went through a workout Wednesday at the team’s practice facility and will be reassessed Thursday, per head coach Brad Stevens.

Brown suffered a left hamstring strain in Game 7 of Boston’s first-round playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks that forced him to miss Monday’s Game 1 against the Sixers. The 21-year-old seemed confident he’d be good for Thursday, though, boldly declaring, “I’m playing” in Game 2 after Monday night’s 117-101 win.

Hamstring injuries are fickle, though, and the C’s likely are exercising caution with their young guard, who relies on the explosion and quickness that this type of ailment can hinder.

The Celtics compensated for Brown’s Game 1 absence by getting huge performances out of Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, who combined for a whopping 83 of the team’s 117 points Monday night to help Boston take a 1-0 series lead.