Jayson Tatum Gives Perfect Description Of Dunk On LeBron James in Game 7

BOSTON — It was a moment that made everyone’s jaw drop.

With the Boston Celtics trailing the Cleveland Cavaliers 71-67 in the fourth quarter of Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday at TD Garden, Jayson Tatum drove down the lane and rose up for a one-handed jam.

LeBron James, as he has so many times throughout his career, jumped to meet Tatum at the rim. But this play won’t be going on James’ career highlight reel. Tatum elevated and threw down a vicious dunk on the 33-year-old star to send the home crowd into a frenzy.

Tatum’s slam wouldn’t be enough, though. James scored 35 points and led the Cavs to their fourth straight NBA Finals with an 87-79 win.

After the game, Tatum was asked about dunking on his childhood idol and the chest bump that followed.

“Yeah, I mean I had to get him back for the two shots he hit on me in Cleveland,” Tatum said. “I mean no disrespect by it. You know, just in the moment, I made a play and was just showing emotion.

Tatum is referring to the back-to-back 3-pointers that James hit over him during the Cavs’ Game 6 win at Quicken Loans Arena.

While the rookie most certainly got James back for those daggers 3s, the Cavs star got the last laugh with a ticket to his eight consecutive NBA Finals.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images