Jayson Tatum’s Attempt To Spell ‘Krzyzewski’ On Live TV Went Horribly Wrong

We’ve finally discovered Jayson Tatum’s ceiling.

The Boston Celtics’ 20-year-old forward, who has seemingly unlimited basketball potential, revealed his one fatal flaw Thursday: He can’t spell the last name of his college coach.

Pretty embarrassing, right? It would be — if Tatum’s college coach wasn’t Duke legend Mike Krzyzewski, owner of the most copied-and-pasted last name in all of sports.

Here’s ESPN’s Jay Williams (a Duke alum) putting poor Tatum on the spot during Thursday’s episode of “Get Up!”

In all fairness to Jayson Tatum, how many people can correctly spell Krzyzewski on the spot? pic.twitter.com/2nX2tIo8ZU — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 31, 2018

Let’s recap Tatum’s spelling attempt:

“This is bad timing. (Pause.) Yeah, uh … I’m definitely gonna get it wrong. (Pause.)

“K … y? K … r? (Long pause.) I call him ‘Coach K.’ ”

So do we, Jayson.

Making matters worse, Williams promptly showed up his fellow Blue Devil by rattling off Krzyzewski’s name on the spot.

Lest you think Tatum lacks knowledge of his ex-coach, the star rookie recently revealed some interesting similarities and differences between Coach K and Celtics head coach Brad Stevens — whose name he’d better be able to spell.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images