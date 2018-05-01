Jeremy Roenick Rips ‘Unacceptable’ Officiating In Bruins-Lightning Game 2

Let’s be clear: The Boston Bruins didn’t lose Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning because of the referees.

The Bolts had more shots, more hits and won more faceoffs than the Bruins, and were noticeably more desperate throughout Monday’s game. Still, it’s impossible to look at the game and not believe the officiating was at best inconsistent, and at worst, well, terrible.

After Tampa evened the second-round series at a game apiece, NBC Sports analyst and NHL great Jeremy Roenick tore into the officials for “unacceptable” calls and non-calls. In particular, Roenick focused on a questionable first-period slashing call on Torey Krug — which led to a Lightning goal — and a controversial non-call late in the third period when Anton Stralman blatantly slashed Brad Marchand on a breakaway.

“We hate to harp on the refs sometimes,” Roenick said. “But tonight they deserve to get harped on because of the rinky-dink, ticky-tack calls like they called in the first period. … It’s unacceptable, it’s got to be better, it’s too inconsistent.”

Watch Roenick and Mike Milbury break down the officiating in the video below:

Again, Boston didn’t lose because of the refs. But Roenick and Milbury are right: The officiating needs to be better.

The Bruins will look to get back on the right side of the whistles Wednesday night when they host the Lightning in Game 3 at TD Garden.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images