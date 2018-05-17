Jets Vs. Golden Knights Game 3 Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Final Online

Photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports

It would have been tough to imagine at the beginning of the 2017-18 NHL season that Las Vegas would be the site of the Western Conference final, but here we are.

The Golden Knights have exceeded expectations and then some in their inaugural campaign, and their improbable run will continue when they host the Winnipeg Jets in Game 3 of the WCF.

With the series deadlocked at one game apiece, the two clubs will fight for an upper hand Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Golden Knights online:

When: Wednesday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live