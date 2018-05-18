Jets Vs. Golden Knights Game 4 Live Stream: Watch Western Conference Final Online

Photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

The Vegas Golden Knights were soundly beaten in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final, but since then they’ve won two straight games and can take a commanding 3-1 series lead with a victory Friday night over the Winnipeg Jets at T-Mobile Arena.

The Jets are hoping to even the series and head back to Winnipeg — where two of the final three games of the series would be played — with all the momentum.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Golden Knights Game 4 online:

When: Friday, May 18 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports Live