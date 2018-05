Photo via James Carey Lauder/USA TODAY Sports

The Winnipeg Jets will look to take a 2-0 lead in the Western Conference finals when they host the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday night.

The Knights have yet to trail by two games in any series this postseason, so we might learn a lot about their resiliency in this Game 2.

The Jets won the series opener 4-2, but they are 1-1 in Game 2s this playoff run.

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Golden Knights Game 2.

When: Monday, May 14 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports