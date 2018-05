Photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images

The Winnipeg Jets are about to play the most important game in franchise history.

They are in Nashville for Game 5 if their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Predators. The series is tied at two games apiece, and a win Saturday would give the Jets a chance to clinch the series back home in Game 6

Here’s how to watch Jets vs. Predators Game 5 online.

When: Saturday, May 5 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports