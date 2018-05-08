Jets Vs. Predators Live Stream: Watch Stanley Cup Playoffs Game 6 Online

Photo via Terrence Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Can the Winnipeg Jets close out the series in front of their home crowd?

Winnipeg leads their second-round Stanley Cup playoff series with the Presidents’ Cup-winning Nashville Predators 3-2 heading into Monday night’s Game 6 at Bell MTS Place.

The Jets already have made franchise history by advancing to the second round for the first time since moving to Winnipeg for the 2011-12 season, while the Preds are trying to force a Game 7 in hopes of returning to the Cup Final

Here’s how to watch Jets-Predators Game 6:

When: Monday, May 7 at 9:30 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports