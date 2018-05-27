Jim Rice Breaks Down J.D. Martinez’s Swing, Art Of Hitting Home Runs

J.D. Martinez knows a thing or two about hitting home runs.

The slugger has 16 dingers and 42 RBIs while batting .320 through the first 52 games of the season.

Major League Baseball Hall of Famer and NESN’s Jim Rice, who belted 382 home runs over the course of his career, breaks down the art of hitting home runs at the plate, while explaining what makes Martinez’s swing so unique.

To hear his analysis, check out the “Red Sox First Pitch,” video above, presented by Men’s Wearhouse.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images