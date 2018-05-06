Joel Embiid Calls Out Refs After Al Horford’s Strong Game 3 Performance

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Al Horford came up massively clutch for the Boston Celtics on Saturday night, but Joel Embiid isn’t willing to give the star forward too much credit for his Game 3 performance.

After a quiet start to the game, Horford contributed 13 points — seven in overtime — to lift the C’s to a 101-98 overtime victory. The C’s veteran also played stout defense, including a game-altering steal in overtime and two blocks on Embiid shot attempts.

After the game, Embiid noted that Horford’s performance, especially on defense, might have been too good to be true.

Embiid gave credit to Hirford, but…"I dont see how anyone can guard me and get zero fouls." — Mark Murphy (@Murf56) May 6, 2018

While Horford didn’t pick up any fouls in Game 3, the same can’t be said for Aron Baynes, who picked up five in the contest. Not to mention, Embiid still had a monster game with 22 points and 19 rebounds.

Maybe it’s just a matter of frustration boiling over for Embiid, as the Sixers now face a 3-0 hole in their second-round NBA playoff series with the Celtics.