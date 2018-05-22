Joel Embiid Fires Twitter Shot At Celtics’ Aron Baynes During Game 4

Photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Joel Embiid apparently forgot what happened during the second round of the NBA playoffs.

The young big man and the Philadelphia 76ers were bounced in five games by the underdog Boston Celtics thanks in large part to the play of Al Horford and one Aron Baynes.

Well, during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night, Baynes corralled a loose ball on the offensive end of the floor and had a wide-open path to the basket. But there was one problem: the center forgot where he was on the floor, as he stayed stationary with the ball instead of turning and laying it in.

Baynes eventually got the memo and was fouled going for a layup. But the gaffe caused Embiid to fire a shot at the Australian big man.

Man bun is in NBA just to get dunked on — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 22, 2018

Bold of Embiid to spout off after his team was thoroughly handled by an undermanned C’s squad.

Perhaps he’s still processing the loss and the number of 3-pointers Baynes drained over him over the course of the five-game series.