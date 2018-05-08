Joel Embiid Takes Direct Shot At Terry Rozier After Their Game 4 Scrap

There was no doubt that Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers was going to be a dogfight, but the intensity of the matchup nearly boiled over into fisticuffs.
Late in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center, Terry Rozier took except with some extracurricular activity from Joel Embiid, and the Celtics guard responded with a hard forearm shove at The Process. Both players were issued technical fouls for the skirmish, but Embiid ultimately got the last laugh as the Sixers claimed a 103-92 win to force a Game 5 back in Boston on Wednesday.
After the game, Embiid provided his interpretation of the mini-scrap, and he made sure to take a shot at Rozier in the process.
Rozier wasn’t nearly as combative when offering his take on the matter.
There’s clearly no love lost between these two teams, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see additional fireworks in the remainder of the second-round NBA playoff series.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP