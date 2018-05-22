Jose Bautista Signs One-Year Contract With Mets, Will Play Tuesday

Photo via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images

After a failed 12-game stint with the Atlanta Braves, Jose Bautista has a new home.

The New York Mets announced Tuesday they signed the 37-year-old slugger to a one-year contract for the Major League Baseball minimum of $545,000 after he was released by Atlanta on Sunday.

Bautista’s numbers with the Braves were dismal, as he posted a .143 batting average in 35 plate appearances with two home runs since May 4.

The Mets confirmed Bautista will wear No. 11, play left field and bath fifth in Tuesday’s game against the Miami Marlins.

Through 15 MLB seasons, the slugger has 333 home runs with a .249 batting average. Bautista had his best season in 2010, where he 54 home runs for the Toronto Blue Jays.