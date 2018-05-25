Kawhi Leonard Wants To Stay With Spurs, Teammate Danny Green Says

Maybe Kawhi Leonard want to stay deep in the heart of Texas, after all.

The San Antonio Spurs forward wants to stay with the team this offseason and beyond, teammates Danny Green said Friday on ESPN’s “Get Up.” The months’-long saga over his Leonard’s quadriceps injury and recovery have prompted rampant speculation over his future with the team, with some reports claiming the Spurs’ relationship with their star player is irrecoverably broken. However, Green believes those rumors are far from the truth.

.@DGreen_14 says Kawhi Leonard has personally told him he wants to stay with the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/peoyJbjdHv — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) May 25, 2018

Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reported Monday the Spurs are preparing to offer Leonard a supermax contract with hopes of preventing him from leaving the team after the 2018-19 season as a free agent.

Given the fact Green’s comments come days after Orsborn’s report, we can only suspect the saga between Leonard and the Spurs has taken a dramatic turn.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images