Kendrick Perkins Had Curious Response To Chewbacca Sitting Courtside At Game 3

by on Sun, May 20, 2018 at 9:32PM
Everyone who watched Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on Saturday night saw a familiar face from a galaxy far, far away sitting courtside.

As part of Disney’s cross-promotional marketing for the upcoming film “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Chewbacca was seen sitting courtside at Quicken Loans Arena to watch the Cavs earn a 116-86 win.

But while the wookie might be familiar to most people, one of the Cavs’ veterans has no idea who the co-pilot of the Millenium Falcon is.

“Star Wars: A New Hope” hit the big screen in 1977, seven years before Perkins first graced this Earth with his presence.

Maybe Perk just isn’t a science-fiction fan.

