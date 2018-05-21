Kendrick Perkins Had Curious Response To Chewbacca Sitting Courtside At Game 3

Everyone who watched Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on Saturday night saw a familiar face from a galaxy far, far away sitting courtside.

As part of Disney’s cross-promotional marketing for the upcoming film “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Chewbacca was seen sitting courtside at Quicken Loans Arena to watch the Cavs earn a 116-86 win.

NBA Wookie of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Utf27jfwVU — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2018

But while the wookie might be familiar to most people, one of the Cavs’ veterans has no idea who the co-pilot of the Millenium Falcon is.

Kevin Love: “Are you going to go hang out with Chewbacca?”

Kendrick Perkins: “Who is that?”

(Love shows Perk a photo on his phone of Chewy sitting courtside at Game 3)

Perk: “Oh, I don’t really keep up with all that new stuff.” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) May 20, 2018

New?

“Star Wars: A New Hope” hit the big screen in 1977, seven years before Perkins first graced this Earth with his presence.

Maybe Perk just isn’t a science-fiction fan.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images