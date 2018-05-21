Kendrick Perkins Had Curious Response To Chewbacca Sitting Courtside At Game 3

Everyone who watched Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics on Saturday night saw a familiar face from a galaxy far, far away sitting courtside.
As part of Disney’s cross-promotional marketing for the upcoming film “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” Chewbacca was seen sitting courtside at Quicken Loans Arena to watch the Cavs earn a 116-86 win.
But while the wookie might be familiar to most people, one of the Cavs’ veterans has no idea who the co-pilot of the Millenium Falcon is.
“Star Wars: A New Hope” hit the big screen in 1977, seven years before Perkins first graced this Earth with his presence.
Maybe Perk just isn’t a science-fiction fan.
