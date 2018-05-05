Kentucky Derby 2018 Live: Results, Analysis and Highlights From Churchill Downs

Photo via Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The most exciting event in horse racing takes place Saturday evening at Churchill Downs with the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

Justify (3-1) and Mendelssohn (5-1) are the betting favorites, according to oddsmakers. But as we’ve seen plenty of times on this track, all it takes is a poor start to derail a race performance and ruin a triple crown run.

Follow our coverage of the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby with our live blog below.

6:55 p.m.: Justify pulled away late and wins the 144th Kentucky Derby. He’s still undefeated.

Justify wins the Kentucky Derby presented by @WoodfordReserve!! pic.twitter.com/h7vJjYEZPO — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 5, 2018

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith has his second career Kentucky Derby triumph.

6:54 p.m.: Justify has taken the lead as they round the far turn.

6:53 p.m.: The race has begun! Promises Fulfilled has taken the early lead after the first turn.

6:51 p.m.: Impressive attendance at the Derby.

Drenching rain did not keep an astonishing 157,813 away from @ChurchillDowns for the 144th @KentuckyDerby. #KyDerby pic.twitter.com/ZMou7dWk6S — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 5, 2018

6:32 p.m.: The jockeys are ready to go!

Let's meet the jockeys for the 144th #KentuckyDerby! pic.twitter.com/RXzdxIsFTS — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 5, 2018

6:27 p.m.: Expect weather to be a factor after all the rain that has fallen on the track.

Beautiful even in the rain! pic.twitter.com/4WdT8C0Fd1 — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 5, 2018

6:10 p.m.: Here are the latest odds, courtesy of OddsShark:

Justify: +350

Mendelssohn: +350

Audible: +700

Magnum Moon: +750

Good Magic: +1000

Bolt d’Oro: +700

Vino Rosso: +1600

Hofburg: +1800

My Boy Jack: +1200

Solomini: +2500

Enticed: +3000

Noble Indy: +4000

Free Drop Billy: +4500

Flameaway: +5000

Promises Fulfilled: +6000

Lone Sailor: +5000

Instilled Regard: +6600

Bravazo: +7500

Firenze Fire: +6600

Combatant: +8500

6:10 p.m.: You know there’s a lot of celebrities in attendance with all of these private jets in the area.

5:20 p.m. ET: A fantastic rendition.