Kentucky Derby 2018 Live: Results, Analysis and Highlights From Churchill Downs

The most exciting event in horse racing takes place Saturday evening at Churchill Downs with the 2018 Kentucky Derby.
Justify (3-1) and Mendelssohn (5-1) are the betting favorites, according to oddsmakers. But as we’ve seen plenty of times on this track, all it takes is a poor start to derail a race performance and ruin a triple crown run.
Follow our coverage of the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby with our live blog below.
6:55 p.m.: Justify pulled away late and wins the 144th Kentucky Derby. He’s still undefeated.
Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith has his second career Kentucky Derby triumph.
6:54 p.m.: Justify has taken the lead as they round the far turn.
6:53 p.m.: The race has begun! Promises Fulfilled has taken the early lead after the first turn.
6:51 p.m.: Impressive attendance at the Derby.
6:32 p.m.: The jockeys are ready to go!
6:27 p.m.: Expect weather to be a factor after all the rain that has fallen on the track.
6:10 p.m.: Here are the latest odds, courtesy of OddsShark:
Justify: +350
Mendelssohn: +350
Audible: +700
Magnum Moon: +750
Good Magic: +1000
Bolt d’Oro: +700
Vino Rosso: +1600
Hofburg: +1800
My Boy Jack: +1200
Solomini: +2500
Enticed: +3000
Noble Indy: +4000
Free Drop Billy: +4500
Flameaway: +5000
Promises Fulfilled: +6000
Lone Sailor: +5000
Instilled Regard: +6600
Bravazo: +7500
Firenze Fire: +6600
Combatant: +8500
6:10 p.m.: You know there’s a lot of celebrities in attendance with all of these private jets in the area.
5:20 p.m. ET: A fantastic rendition.
